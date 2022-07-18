Laurieton Hotel Stingrays dominate Harrington Hurricanes to win 32-4

It was a dominant win for Laurieton Hotel Stingrays on the weekend as they defeated Harrington Hurricanes 32-4.
Both teams fought hard in the first few minutes of the game, but Kieran Cherry Roberts broke the Hurricanes defence first to put four points on the scoreboard.
Jeremy "Squeak" Smith crossed the line straight after for the Stingrays, while the Hurricanes quickly followed up with a try of their own.
It was a debut to remember for the Stingray's latest addition, Jade Williams as he got a try just before the halftime whistle to lead 12-4.
The Stingrays came out firing in the second half with Adrian "AD" Daley, Ben "Herb" Ramsey, Jade Williams and Nick "Buckets" McCabe all racking up the points to eventually win 32-4.
Kendall Blues will host the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays/Comboyne Tigers game next week for their annual Andrew Howe Memorial (charity) day.
