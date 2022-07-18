Camden Haven Courier

Laurieton Hotel Stingrays dominate Harrington Hurricanes to win 32-4

By Contributor Joel Hillier-Conry
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:30am
It was a dominant win for Laurieton Hotel Stingrays on the weekend as they defeated Harrington Hurricanes 32-4.

