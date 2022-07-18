Firefighters are pleading with the public to follow their safety advice after 10 house fire deaths already this winter.
The majority of house fire deaths are preventable, which is why it is so important to listen to the advice of firefighters and make sure you have a working smoke alarm installed for every level of your home.
A working smoke alarm will save your life and the lives of your loved ones. Portable heaters, especially bar heaters, will kill you if you are not careful with them. Keep anything combustible a metre from the heater - clothing, curtains, couches and furniture - and turn them off when you go to bed.
Forty seven per cent of the homes damaged by fire this winter did not have working smoke alarms, while one in five did not have a smoke alarm at all.
Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) advises the public to:
If a fire does occur, get out, stay out and call Triple Zero (000).
For a free home fire safety inspection, contact your local FRNSW station and for more information, visit: www.fire.nsw.gov.au/winter.
The NSW Government is rolling out the 16 Regional Cities Services Improvement Program as part of its commitment to improving public transport services throughout regional NSW.
Transport for NSW is now seeking feedback on how to improve customer journeys and connectivity on the Port Macquarie bus network.
You can have your say by submitting your feedback online by July 29. You can also email regionalcitiesprogram@transport.nsw.gov.au, or post a letter to 16 Regional Cities Port Macquarie, TfNSW, PO Box K659, Haymarket NSW 1240.
