Livestock health issues are causing major problems for Mid North Coast famers.
The health conditions have prompted a warning from North Coast Local Land Services District, which is urging farmers to monitor their livestock.
Lameness and FloodMud Scours (Yersiniosis) are two conditions which have emerged due to wet weather.
In February and March the Mid North Coast received record amounts of rainfall.
Lameness is a major issue in all classes of livestock across the North Coast, district veterinarian Dr Jocelyn Todd says.
"Prolonged moisture exposure softens the hooves and the skin of the lower leg, making bruising and penetration injuries more prevalent in hooves, as well as making the skin and hoof tissue less resistant to infections," she said.
FloodMud Scours (Yersiniosis) is a scouring condition usually seen in cattle grazing low lying or poorly drained pastures and can result in deaths.
Meanwhile there are also fears the highly contagious foot and mouth disease could infiltrate Australia and decimate the cattle industry.
The livestock disease, which affects pigs, cattle, sheep and goats, was detected in Indonesia in May and has spread to Bali.
Mid North Coast dairy farmer Emily Neilson is based at Johns River, south of Port Macquarie, where she lives with her husband Matt and sons Joseph and Henry.
The rain has wreaked havoc on the health of their cows, with illnesses emerging they've never seen before, including salmonella.
In March the cows suffered injuries to their hooves, as they became soft with the wet ground.
It took them two hours to travel from the paddock to where they had to be milked.
The farm's laneways were extensively damaged as a result of the rainfall.
"All they [the cows] had to walk on was exposed rocks," Emily said.
The farm spent $30,000 to fix laneways and drainage, which has helped alleviate the health issues the cows are facing.
It now takes 20 minutes for the cows to travel from the paddocks to get milked.
However, Emily said it only takes a bit of rain for the problems to arise again.
The experience is impacting the mental health of farmers.
"You're already under huge strain to look after them and do the best you can in the conditions, and with limited income because the milk [supply] drops substantially" she said.
"It's very hard for farmers to see their animals in pain."
Emily is a member of Rural Adversity and Mental Health Program (RAMHP) and Mid North Coast Women in Dairy. She encourages others to join groups for support.
The wet weather's impact on farms is resulting in milk shortages across Australia.
Emily encourages consumers to buy branded milk wherever possible to help support local farmers.
"It doesn't matter who owns the company, it's about those extra few dollars going into the system," she said.
Due to the wet weather, farmers have to spend more on the upkeep of their animals, including buying their feed, and as a result their costs have gone up.
"Milk is expensive to make and it's hard to make," Emily said.
Therefore the price of milk in retail shops has also risen.
