What's biting: drummer numbers strong off the rocks

The swell has picked up again with another weather change heading across our coastline.
In between the rough seas drummer are making a strong appearance off the rocks with some fantastic numbers caught from Delicate Nobby and Crescent Head all the way south to Perpendicular Point and Camden Head.
Along with the odd tailor and school mulloway, fishing off the rocks seems to be producing some great catches lately.
If you do decide to head out rock fishing please ensure you're safe, let someone know where you are fishing and wear a lifejacket.
In the rivers, flathead are remaining popular with plenty of fish caught on lures and plastics over the weekend.
If you are wanting to catch a bream or two, try your luck on the break walls using strip mullet or whitebait.
For anyone searching for luderick, they are a bit quiet in spots this winter, but I would try fish on some of the local wharfs using cabbage or green weed.
On the beaches, results have been a little low, but this can often be the case with consistent large swell periods and rain.
Best reports have been catches of bream and tailor, north of Point Plomer and south of Camden Head, these spots are worth taking a look if you are wanting to fish the beaches.
Offshore fishing has been on and off this winter but for some of the locals who braved the cold windy weather they caught some great snapper, teraglin and leatherjackets on the deeper reefs this week.
The water is still a bit green and chilly with reports of the sea temperature averaging fifteen degrees.
Hopefully in the coming weeks we see the water clear up and a decent break in the weather to get out fishing offshore.
Ever thought of joining a local fishing club? With many local fishing clubs in our area, they are an excellent social gathering, a great way to learn from others about fishing techniques and a fantastic place to make like-minded friends.
Last week I attended the weigh in for Lake Cathie Amateur Fishing Club. A fishing club with a strong community focus and a family friendly atmosphere.
The club holds regular outings and competitions followed by weigh-ins. The club caters for a wide range of ages from junior, senior, men's and ladies divisions with rock/beach, estuary, deep sea and freshwater fishing categories.
Every year the club holds the great charity fish auction, a fantastic event that raises funds for Lake Cathie Rural Fire Service and Camden Haven Marine Rescue.
At the weigh-in it was great to see so many keen juniors with a passion for fishing growing up within the club.
If you are interested in joining Lake Cathie Amateur Fishing Club, I encourage you to bring your family and attend their next weigh-in on the August 28, 4pm at the Lake Cathie Bowling and Recreation Club.
