What's biting: drummer numbers strong off the rocks

By Kate Shelton
July 22 2022 - 2:00am
This week's photo is of Lake Cathie Amateur Fishing Club Junior - Owen Munro with an epic catch of drummer caught off the rocks at Perpendicular Point, Camden Head.

The swell has picked up again with another weather change heading across our coastline.

