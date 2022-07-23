'Dear Editor': letters and emails from the Courier's readers

FROM THE EDITOR: Robust, respectful and well-researched debate is the essence of a civil society. It can correct, solve, unite, empower and, of course, entertain. I invite you to contribute to this forum; whether it is in response to something the Camden Haven Courier has published, a heads-up about an issue in your community, or simply your personal musings. Just email camdencourier@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Being a Lake Cathie resident of many years, the clearing of the bush in the centre of town is something we have hoped for, for many years.
It has been an eyesore habitat for feral animals such as rats, foxes, deers and snakes. It was also a fire hazard and the shopowners nearby now have a breathing space to deter vandals.
The problem is that unless we encourage development, then places like Lake Cathie will become a town with no future and our population will stagnate. We need jobs to provide for coming generations and this can only come through progress and growth.
From what I have heard the majority of Lake Cathie residents totally approved of the development on said land.
Tony Evans, Lake Cathie
