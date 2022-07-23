FROM THE EDITOR: Robust, respectful and well-researched debate is the essence of a civil society. It can correct, solve, unite, empower and of course, entertain. I invite you to contribute to this forum; whether it is in response to something the Camden Haven Courier has published, a heads-up about something in our community, or simply your personal musings. Just email me at camdencourier@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
One of my great pleasures used to be watching the local kids heading down the road to catch the school bus. You could always expect to see Mums and Dads strolling behind, leading the dog or pushing the baby in the pram, filling the air with the contentment of early morning as they waited for the bus to arrive. They hung around the little shelter generally chatting and laughing until the children boarded, [then] they turned for home and the day ahead.
My friend Michelle Dalton and I decided the much-used little shelter could do with a touch up and planned to paint it with all the local flora and fauna; teaching the children to note what lies around them, as well as making it a much more enticing place to sit. And so it was, until the developers arrived and ruined our once delightful river flats and farmland.
Trees have been chopped down, wildlife gone; the old farmhouse, wooden fences and gently grazing cows are here no more, and a huge concrete roundabout directs us home.
Of course the noise and the traffic (trucks, diggers, cement mixers etc.), I suppose, will go on for years as we try to come to terms with the fact that our peaceful little historic village of Kendall has been forever changed.
So, Michelle and I recently decided to encourage the planners to move the shelter 'round the corner to the future bus stop in Batar Creek Road and allow us to revamp the rather battle worn and sad little meeting place. For several months we have spent many hours sharing ideas repainting old work and creating new. And now it is finally done.
We hope this small thing will give much enjoyment to locals and visitors alike and help to restore some of the lost beauty that has so changed our lives.
Milly Jones, Kendall
*Milly and Michelle plan to sit and share a glass to toast the finished job on Thursday morning July 28, around 11am. They invite anyone interested to join them.
I bought a 500g pack of Coles pitted dates from Coles Laurieton on Monday and was snacking on them last night (Saturday) when I bit into what I thought was a piece of seed. I spat it out and found it was a small piece of broken glass.
I rang Coles Laurieton first thing this morning and they immediately took the use by details and said they would take the product off the shelves immediately. The lady was very nice and apologised and gave me the Coles customer care number. When I rang the number I got a robot telling me to call back in office hours, Monday - Friday.
I know I probably swallowed a bit of the glass that crunched when I bit into it, but I haven't suffered, so far anyway. My point is that a retail giant like Coles which trades seven days a week, could surely afford at least one member of staff in all Australia who could action an urgent product recall whenever necessary.
The dates are labelled "packed in Turkey from imported ingredients", so we'll probably never know how glass got in the pack. I've always shopped at Coles and the people at Laurieton are like family. But I don't feel so [fondly of] the "suits" at Head Office.
Ron Smith, Laurieton
*Ron has supplied a photo of the dates. Should his experience lead to any further action, we'll let readers know.
Being a Lake Cathie resident of many years, the clearing of the bush in the centre of town is something we have hoped for, for many years. It has been an eyesore habitat for feral animals such as rats, foxes, deers and snakes. It was also a fire hazard and the shop owners nearby now have a breathing space to deter vandals.
The problem is that unless we encourage development, then places like Lake Cathie will become a town with no future and our population will stagnate. We need jobs to provide for coming generations and this can only come through progress and growth.
From what I have heard the majority of Lake Cathie residents totally approved of the development on said land.
Tony Evans, Lake Cathie
