One of my great pleasures used to be watching the local kids heading down the road to catch the school bus. You could always expect to see Mums and Dads strolling behind, leading the dog or pushing the baby in the pram, filling the air with the contentment of early morning as they waited for the bus to arrive. They hung around the little shelter generally chatting and laughing until the children boarded, [then] they turned for home and the day ahead.