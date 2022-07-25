Australia is recording some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the world, prompting many Australians to 'mask up' voluntarily.
Global data shows Australia had the fourth highest number of daily and weekly cases per million people on July 24, behind Greece, Brunei and Costa Rica.
The latest Omicron wave has seen Australia's case numbers double since March 30 this year.
As case numbers continue to soar, chief health officers are strongly suggesting Australians wear masks indoors, but despite no national mandate in sight, many are choosing to wear masks voluntarily.
Wollongong local Angie Howes faced two cancer diagnoses during the pandemic, and now chooses to wear a mask and avoid crowds when she can.
The choice is a personal one, she said, and something she has decided for her own health.
"I have chosen to lead more of an isolated life because I know I'm not the healthiest and I try not to go [out too much] if I can help it," Ms Howes said.
"Everyone can choose what they wish to do, but my personal opinion is that I still wear a mask."
Ms Howes knows more than anyone the desire to return to a sense of normality, she said, but it's also important for people to consider the current situation.
"It was very isolating, it was very tough to have an illness during that time period," she said,
"[Now] everyone just wants to get out, and they want to do things and they want to get back to normal," she said.
"Being a cancer survivor, the word normal to me is extremely important."
"I want to be normal, too, but I think you've just got to use your brain and decide what feels best for you in the situation you're in."
Last week, Federal Health Minister Mark Butler strongly encouraged Australians to wear masks in indoor spaces, particularly when there is no ability to socially distance.
"The third Omicron wave for 2022 is proving to be a very, very significant one," Mr Butler said.
"I think that is really the position as we move into this phase of the pandemic - providing members of the community with very clear information about what they can do to protect themselves and to minimise the size and the impact of this wave," he said.
"If you're away from home and indoors in a crowded place, I really, very strongly suggest that you do wear masks," Federal chief medical officer Paul Kelly said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
