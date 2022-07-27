Natural disaster declaration for Port Macquarie LGA, funding available

Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams has confirmed that a state of natural disaster has been declared for the Port Macquarie Local Government Area (LGA) following this month's heavy rain and flooding.
The declaration means that funding and support is available
"This means assistance is available to people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage," Mrs Williams said.
"Assistance is also available to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to restore essential public assets like local roads.
"I am urging any local homeowner, business owner or primary producer that suffered direct damage from the July floods to apply for the funding and support which is now on offer," Mrs Williams said.
Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Assistance available under the DRFA for the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA may include:
For more information, go to: www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods.
