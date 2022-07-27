Camden Haven Courier

Natural disaster declaration for Port Macquarie LGA, funding available

By Newsroom
July 27 2022 - 1:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The flooded Hastings River at Yarras during this month's rain "event". Photo: supplied, Ros Mobbs

Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams has confirmed that a state of natural disaster has been declared for the Port Macquarie Local Government Area (LGA) following this month's heavy rain and flooding.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.