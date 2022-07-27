Camden Haven Courier

Quedesha Golledge registers strong result at 2022 ladies Seaside Classic in Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
July 27 2022 - 11:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quedesha Golledge tees off on day two of the ladies Seaside Classic. Photo: Paul Jobber

Mid North Coast golf prodigy Quedesha Golledge has fallen agonisingly one shot short shy of victory in the 2022 Ladies Seaside Classic at Port Macquarie.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.