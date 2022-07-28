Images shared to a public Facebook noticeboard show that the extent of the land that has already been cleared at a Lake Cathie koala habitat.
Developers began clearing the land last week at the site alongside Ocean Drive for an upcoming residential subdivision.
The site has been the home for older male koala Cathie Bravo for a number of years.
Ecologists onsite have watched Cathie Bravo closely to ensure his safety and 60 per cent of the koala habitat is planned to remain untouched.
For many locals, this is simply not enough.
Letters to the editor have described the land clearing as heartbreaking and shameful to see with one response coming from as far as Italy.
Responses have expressed concern for the impact the land clearing will have on the koala species.
Koala Conservation Australia chairperson Sue Ashton said that the land clearing will have an impact on Cathie Bravo.
"Because his home range is being altered, he will now probably move and what has been his habits which has probably kept him alive all this time will change," she said.
"The residents all know him and that's his home range."
