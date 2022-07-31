Camden Haven Courier
Watch

Australian Reptile Park's Titan, Australia's longest King brown snake, gets a health check

Updated July 31 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Titan getting his health check at the Australian Reptile Park in July 2022. Video credit: Australian Reptile Park

With more than 250,000 people seeing him each year, Titan needs to look and feel his best at all times for the public.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.