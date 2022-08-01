Laurieton Hotel Stingrays' Bruwyn Tisdell has starred at Stingrays Stadium over the weekend, claiming a hat-trick in the 34-16 victory against the Long Flat Dragons.
The Stingrays were quick to capitalise on the fast-paced start to the game, with Cooper Lewis-Bain and Mel "Big Lez" Lis crossing the line in the first 20 minutes to put the first points on the scoreboard.
Adrian "AD" Daley showed a consistent kicking game as he easily converted the first two tries for the Stingrays.
Lis set up Tisdell for a great try shortly after, with AD kicking the Stingrays into a comfortable 18-0 lead.
After a dominant 30 minutes from the Stingrays, it was the Dragons' turn to attack as Jake Tolstoy crossed the line to put a few much-needed points on the scoreboard.
Kieran Cherry Roberts was able to secure a converted try for the Stingrays to lead 22-4 at halftime, although a hamstring injury scare retired him to the bench for the remainder of the game.
The Dragons came out firing in the second half and were quick to put some points on the local boys, with George Jones crossing the line twice and Lex Sorenson nailing the two conversions.
Tisdell put the final nail in the coffin of the Dragons' defeat with a late try in the end to lead his team 34-16 at fulltime.
