Camden Haven Courier

Bruwyn Tisdell stars as Laurieton Hotel Stingrays outclass Long Flat Dragons

By Contributor Joel Hillier-Conry
Updated August 1 2022 - 1:16am, first published 1:00am
Laurieton Hotel Stingrays' Bruwyn Tisdell has starred at Stingrays Stadium over the weekend, claiming a hat-trick in the 34-16 victory against the Long Flat Dragons.

