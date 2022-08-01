'Without them': search for answers in Mid North Coast missing person cases

William Tyrrell, Kylee-Ann Schaffer, Victor Noakes and Stephen Krech.
These four people vanished without a trace from the Hastings and Macleay areas - in some cases decades ago - and haven't been seen since.
This National Missing Persons Week (July 31 - August 6) is a time for police to reach out to the community to appeal for information for the hundreds of outstanding cases of people who have gone missing across Australia.
In 2021, more than 53,000 missing persons reports, about 145 a day, were made to police in Australia.
AFP Acting Assistant Commissioner Specialist Protective Command Jason Kennedy said Missing Persons Week was an annual week of action to raise awareness of the significant issues surrounding missing persons.
"Young, old, family members, and loved ones all from a range of cultures have one thing in common - the daily fears, hopes and endless questions they leave behind," he said.
"National Missing Persons Week is supported throughout the missing persons sector and within the broader community to bring much needed awareness and hopefully answers for those left behind."
The AFP's National Missing Persons Coordination Centre (NMPCC) is urging Australians to think of the people they love and ask what their life would be like without them this National Missing Persons Week.
Missing since: Friday, September 12, 2014
Last seen: Kendall NSW
Year of birth: 2011
Age now: 11
Gender: Male
Height: 100cm
Build: Medium
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Reward offered: $1,000,000
William Tyrrell, who was aged three-years-old at the time of his disappearance, was last seen at his grandmother's home on Benaroon Drive at Kendall on the NSW Mid North Coast on Friday September 12, 2014.
He has not been seen since.
Detectives from the NSW Police Force's Homicide Squad are leading the investigation into William's disappearance.
If you have information that may assist police to locate William please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information can be provided anonymously and will be treated in the strictest confidence.
A $1 million reward for information that leads to the recovery of William Tyrrell was announced in 2016.
Missing since: Friday, September 3, 2004
Last seen: Willawarrin, NSW
Year of birth: 1985
Age now: 36
Gender: Female
Height: 175cm
Build: Solid
Hair: Light brown
Eyes: Hazel
Complexion: Fair
Kylee-Ann Schaffer was last seen on September 11, 2004, when she attended a party at Willawarrin.
Kylee-Ann and some other guests stayed over-night. In the morning Kylee-Ann went for a walk in the bushland surrounding the residence. When Kylee-Ann did not return by midday friends became concerned for her safety and alerted authorities.
Kylee-Ann has not been seen or heard from since. If you have information that may assist police to locate Kylee-Ann, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Missing since: Friday, September 8, 1989
Last seen: Wauchope, NSW
Year of birth: 1927
Age now: 95
Gender: Male
Height: 180cm
Build: Thin
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Complexion: Fair
Victor Noakes last contacted family on September 7, 1989, and was last seen at his home in Wauchope NSW.
Victor has not been seen or made contact with family or friends since this time and there are grave concerns held for her welfare.
If you have any information that may assist police to locate Victor please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Missing since: Monday, June 13, 1994
Last seen: Hannam Vale, NSW
Year of birth: 1955
Age now: 67
Gender: Male
Height: 175cm
Build: Thin
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Complexion: Fair
Stephen Krech was reported missing on June 16, 1994. He was last seen leaving his sister's residence in Hannam Vale, NSW on June 13, 1994, in a Mitsubishi Magna.
This vehicle was found near Wollongong, NSW on June 16, 1994.
Stephen purchased a new vehicle with registration MEJ-384 on June 17, 1994, and this vehicle was located in January 1995 in a bushland near the township of Berri, SA. Personal papers in the name of Stephen Kretch were located nearby.
If you have any information that may assist police in locating Stephen, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
