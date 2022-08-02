3 beds | 2 baths | 3 cars
This three-bedroom home is nestled in the peaceful village of Kendall.
The home has a generous layout. There is a separate formal lounge, formal dining plus a separate family room. The nine-foot ceilings add to the sense of space. There are also two and a half bathrooms including an ensuite off the master bedroom.
The modern kitchen comes with granite benchtops and near new range.
The rear verandah overlooks the level block that is just under 800m2.
Some of the features include split-system reverse cycle air, a new roof, and new electric wiring.
An attractive bonus is the detached guest accommodation with a half ensuite. This would make a lovely studio or retreat and is ideal for those working from home.
There is a lock-up garage/workshop plus expansive covered vehicle accommodation. Plenty of extra space for a boat or caravan.
