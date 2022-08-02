If the fish is hooked deeply, cut the line as close as possible to the fish's mouth rather than removing the hook. Compared to removing swallowed hooks from bream and mulloway, simply cutting the line increases their short-term survival. Studies have shown in most cases the released line-cut, gut-hooked bream shed their hooks within around three weeks. Also reducing the length of time the fish is out of the water and preferably unhooking the fish while it is still in the water will increase the survival rate of released fish.