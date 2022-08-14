Passion and working with Gough Whitlam behind Theo Hazelgrove's mission to help homeless

When Camden Haven resident Theo Hazelgrove first saw women and children sleeping on the streets in Canberra he felt compelled to act.
A passion to help people who are homeless and a belief that more could be done about the problem is what inspired Mr Hazelgrove to start advocating for change.
Advertisement
At the age of 27, Mr Hazelgrove said he used to stand on the steps of Parliament every day in an attempt to talk to the then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam about the issue of homelessness.
"I used to work in the area and I was very overwhelmed as a young man to see women and children sleeping out in the cold," he said. "Canberra is a freezing place in winter, so I was propelled forward with great passion to do something about it.
"I would stand there everyday to try and reach out to him about it, but he wouldn't talk to me."
"Even though he wouldn't talk to me day after day, it didn't stop me from wanting to get the project going," he said.
"The Salvation Army gave us land... and we built motel-style units for women and children in 12 weeks. It was amazing to see how quickly we could get something like that done with just the support of the community."
After the opening of the emergency accommodation in Queanbeyan, Mr Hazelgrove finally got this meeting with the Prime Minister.
He said he was invited to Mr Whitlam's office and offered the chance to travel around Australia with him to raise the issue of homelessness in communities, which he said was a "very challenging and exciting" experience.
"I was only a young fellow, but I learnt a lot from him," he said. "He was a very dynamic individual and very kind and compassionate towards the homeless and the lonely.
"We went to many community halls where I would talk about the plight of the community and the Prime Minister would then follow that up to talk about what the government was going to do about it.
"Because we started to spend a lot of time together talking about the issue, the government became very generous in helping people who were in trouble, so I was very happy about that."
Mr Hazelgrove said it was "amazing" to see the overwhelming support of the community towards other people in need.
"It hasn't changed all these years later," he said. "If we have a need in the community, everyone will get together to support that need."
Mr Hazelgrove has now lived in Camden Haven for 18 years and was elected the chairman of the local charity Camden Haven Community at 3 in 2016.
"They asked if I would be the chairman for 12 months to get it running because I had done it before, but it's now been six years and I am still here," he said.
"It's very exciting as a chairman to see how much a life can change with just a little bit of support and compassion."
Advertisement
Camden Haven Community at 3 helps people who are homeless, lonely or in financial difficulty.
Mr Hazelgrove said the not-for-profit charity was established to represent the community's desire to help people in need.
"The charity is run entirely by the community, hence the name," he said. "The people elected in the charity are only the custodians of the community's responsibility to help people.
"We are entirely funded by the community and there's been an overwhelming amount of support for the charity since it was established, which we are always grateful for."
Mr Hazelgrove said his efforts in helping people experiencing homelessness "has come full circle" after Camden Haven Community at 3 recently announced their attention to acquire emergency accommodation for people in the local area.
The not-for-profit charity has located a suitable motel in Laurieton and has brought it before the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and state government for approval.
Advertisement
"Just like all those years ago, the community here wants this motel," he said. "They don't want to see people living in their cars or out on the street.
"With the support of the council, the government and the community, we will hopefully be able to house up to 100 people who are needing emergency, short-term accommodation.
"Our goal is to eliminate homelessness in the area and we have the chance to achieve that with this motel."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.