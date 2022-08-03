Camden Haven Courier
Meet the Locals

Autism Swim founder Erika Gleeson advocates for inclusivity of people with disabilities

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
August 3 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Autism Swim founder Erika Gleeson moved back home to Port Macquarie about a year ago and has established the charity's head office in town. Picture: Liz Langdale

Erika Gleeson hopes inclusivity of people with disabilities will one day become the norm.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.