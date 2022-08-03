Camden Haven Courier
Watch

Don't give up your dogs, Port's animal shelter is out of space

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
August 3 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Macquarie Animal Shelter is at capacity.

The Port Macquarie Animal Shelter kennels have reached capacity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.