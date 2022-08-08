Camden Haven Courier
Camden Haven resident John Davies builds 'Taj Mahal of chook houses' after overcoming stroke

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated August 8 2022 - 2:10am, first published 12:00am
Camden Haven resident John Davies has spent the past two months building a two-story chook house for his good friend Janice Allen after she expressed her wish to house some chickens.

