Camden Haven resident John Davies has spent the past two months building a two-story chook house for his good friend Janice Allen after she expressed her wish to house some chickens.
While his neighbour Dale Allen has described it as the "Taj Mahal of chook houses", John said the process of building the chook house took a lot out of him due to the lingering effects of a stroke.
John had to give up his work in the rural industry overnight when he had a stroke in 2011 while having surgery on his carotid arteries.
"It destroyed a lot of the right side of my brain," he said. "That's where I have trouble remembering things and working things out... I couldn't drive, read or write afterwards."
Janice said they didn't know he had suffered a stroke until years later when a scan detected he had one during the surgery.
"He couldn't work out why he couldn't remember and do things after the surgery," she said. "It came out years later that it was because of the stroke and shortly after that he had another one."
Despite going to a stroke clinic to seek help, Janice said John mostly recovered on his own.
"He really got over it by himself," she said. "He just slowly started improving and getting back on track."
The chook house, which now has two newly acquired residents called Cheeky and Lucky, is made entirely from trims either donated by his neighbours or bought from local op shops.
"The two windows with the Kookaburras came from an old door out of a house in Wauchope, and the timber is from pallets we picked up from all over the place," John said.
"We got the wire that's around the chook house from a neighbour... and the wood inside the roof came from next door's bed that they threw out.
"The bloke next to us has copped it the most. He was pulling his house down and we were taking a lot of the scraps to put our chook house up."
While the neighbours all chipped in with donated materials and advice, it was up to John to build the chook house by himself, which he said wasn't always easy.
"Because of the stroke, I can't always work out little problems... it was a bit stressful at times," he said. "I'd put something up and Janice would say, 'oh, that looks terrible', so I'd have to pull it all down and start again."
John said he gave himself a challenge to finish before the house that was being built two doors down was completed.
"We won," he said. "We got ours built and occupied while he's still building his."
Although John and Janice are "very happy" with the completed work, John said this might be the end of his very short career as a carpenter.
"I think we'll go back to what we do best, which is jumping in our motor home and taking off."
