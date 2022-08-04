Camden Haven Courier

Camden Haven Community at 3 earmarks Laurieton motel to house 100 of the Hastings' homeless

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 4 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers at Camden Haven Community at 3's weekly barbecue behind Laurieton United Services Club. Picture: Mardi Borg

Camden Haven Community at 3 has announced their intention to acquire emergency accommodation for people in the local area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.