Camden Haven Courier

Ross Begley claims first-ever Golden Gloves title with win at Surfers Paradise Golf Club

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
August 8 2022 - 5:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Begley and Jake Bignell. Picture: supplied

Camden Haven boxer Ross Begley has returned from Surfers Paradise with his first-ever win in the masters division of the Golden Gloves.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.