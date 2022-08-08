Camden Haven boxer Ross Begley has returned from Surfers Paradise with his first-ever win in the masters division of the Golden Gloves.
The 49-year-old was too good for Robert Southwell with a unanimous points' decision in the 97-kilogram division last month in a performance that impressed trainer Jake Begnell.
"He dropped the fella two times in the first round, but the other fella was a hard fighter and got back up so it went the distance. It went the full three two-minute rounds," Begnell said.
"He had one amateur fight three years ago and this was his first fight back; he's been training for about a good six months and we went up there and bought home the chocolates which was good."
Begley has only been training under Begnell for around six months.
A background in mixed martial arts meant Begley had the foundations to be a successful fighter although Begnell acknowledged he did need to improve on some aspects in the ring.
"This was the first time in the boxing ring so it's completely different," he said.
"He's got a strong punch, but we started to change him so he can fight off the back foot when he's being pressured.
"(That's) mainly more about popping the jab and trying to work off the jab for a counter and a slip. Basically make them miss and he can counter off it which he was doing perfectly."
Begley's strong right-cross did some damage, but it was his movement which paid dividends.
"I always knew he had it in him. He's a hard trainer... old school, so he puts in 100 percent and never slacks off," Begnell said.
The Camden Haven Boxing Team member will now prepare for the Pan Pacific Games - also on the Gold Coast - in November.
"There's going to be up to 200 bouts up there so that's our next goal for Ross," Begnell said.
