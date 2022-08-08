Camden Haven Courier

Kendall hosts huge round of Hastings League in the downhill run to the finals

By Contributor Joel Hillier-Conry
Updated August 8 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kendall has hosted a huge round of Hastings League games over the weekend as the finals battle starts to heat up.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.