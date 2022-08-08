Kendall hosts huge round of Hastings League in the downhill run to the finals

Kendall has hosted a huge round of Hastings League games over the weekend as the finals battle starts to heat up.
Unfortunately, the Kendall Blues ladies didn't have much luck on the weekend as they lost to the Long Flat Dragons 18-6, with Erin Gunton securing all six points for the Blues ladies.
Advertisement
The Kendall Blues men managed to pull off a better result in their clash against the Harrington Hurricanes, with the team dominating the field to take the win with a score of 44-6.
Kendall Blues players Hudson McCaron and Luke Martin both had an impressive game, scoring two tries for the team, as Ethan Hyde, Kane Cafe and Lachie Hardwick bagged a try of their own to lead the Blues to victory with the help of Jack Chapman's six conversions.
The last game of the day was a top-of-the-table clash between second place Laurieton Hotel Stingrays and third place Beachwood Shamrocks. Beechwood pulled off an upset in the end, taking the win with a 18-6 victory.
Stingrays' Mel Lise was only able to get one try for the team which Bruwyn "Bruiser" Tisdell converted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.