Eight types of home insurance policies

Regardless of your home's size, you need to protect it, hence the presence of different home insurance policies. However, the type of home determines the appropriate coverage that can serve your needs.

Whether living in a condo, mobile home, or permanent home, buying home insurance is crucial to cover your home against unforeseen events like fires that can cause damage.



For a better understanding of insurance policies, you need to know how the two general types of policy coverage work in the United States, namely:

Open peril: Refers to a form of property insurance that offers protection against almost all types of loss except those excluded in the policy.

Named peril: Refers to a form of property insurance offering coverage for losses listed explicitly in the policy.

With that in mind, below is a breakdown of the various types of home insurance policies:

Basic form coverage

Typically known as the HO-1 policy and only covers your house structure. The policy doesn't cover personal liability, property, or living expenses.



Moreover, the policy coverage offers actual cash value, meaning that the insurance can't fully fund rebuilding a home since it entails the house value minus its depreciation due to age.

Basic form coverage is a named peril, covering damages caused by vehicles or aircraft, fire, explosions, hail, lightning, civil commotion or riots, theft, smoke, wind, volcanic activity, or wind. Basic form coverage can be ideal in cases like the California fire that affected around 500 homes.

Broad form insurance

Also known as the HO-2 policy and it extends beyond the HO-1 policy to include insurance cover for personal property and additional perils. The HO-2 policy is also a named peril that covers all the perils in the HO-1 policy plus those brought about by artificial electric currents, falling objects, freezing of plumbing, accidental discharge or overflow of steam or water, or the weight of snow and ice.

However, it's crucial to note that the broad form insurance also covers your belongings for actual cash value, that is, their worth after depreciation. You can contact companies like Youi to get you covered if you need home insurance in Australia.



It's important to note, however, that types of insurance can vary from country to country, so always make sure that you are aware of the cover types for the country you require insurance in.

Special home insurance

Also known as the HO-3 policy and is the most common insurance type. The HO-3 policy includes the house structure, personal property, and liability coverage.



Therefore, the insurance company helps you replace or repair your house structure with all the additional property structures. It also covers your items, even those not in your home, and any injury costs that can occur in your home, including guest injuries and protection from any legal action.

The HO-3 policy is an open peril policy though it has its limits. Special form insurance doesn't cover damage caused by floods, earthquakes, government seizures, negligence, mudslides, pets and insects, power failure, sinkholes, or sewer backups.

Renters insurance

The HO-4 policy covers people living in rental houses and apartments. The renter's insurance provides similar coverage to basic and broad forms. However, it doesn't cover the damage done to the rental unit.

The named perils that are covered in the HO-policy are damage from a vehicle or aircraft, falling objects, explosions, fire, hail, freezing, civil commotion or riots, lightning, theft, smoke, vandalism, water overflow, windstorms, water heater damage, and weight of ice or snow.

Comprehensive home insurance

Also known as HO-5 and typically offers the highest form of coverage for homes and personal property under all circumstances except those listed as exclusions.



This policy has similar exclusions to those under the HO-3 policy but pays out for replacement costs instead of actual cash value. It also includes coverage for visitors' medical payments, liabilities, and other living expenses.

Exclusions in the HO-5 policy include corrosion, animal damage, floods, earthquake, foundation damage, fungus, landslide, mudslide, government seizure, mold, ordinance upkeep, rot, nuclear hazard, smog, and sinkhole.

Unit-owners form

Better known as condo insurance or HO-6 policy and covers the condo structure, the personal property inside, and the owner's liability. It's a named-peril policy covering events like damage from a vehicle or aircraft, explosions, fire, lightning, hail, civil commotion or riots, theft, windstorms, smoke, and vandalism.

Before buying condo insurance, it's crucial to review your condo's insurance policy to avoid coverage gaps and sidestep duplicate offerings that can be present in the association's insurance.

Mobile home insurance

The HO-7 insurance policy has similar coverage to the HO-3 but applies to mobile homes rather than standalone houses. It's an open peril policy that covers the structure of trailers, mobile homes, and RVs. However, this policy covers a mobile home when stationary and not in transit, and coverage for belongings only applies to named perils like those of the HO-3 policy.

Modified coverage form

Also known as the HO-8 policy and offers coverage for older homes, usually constructed more than 40 years ago.



The costs of rebuilding these historically significant homes are generally greater than their market value.



The HO-8 policy covers your house and personal belongings under named perils like hail or windstorm, explosion, lightning or fire, civil commotion or riot, smoke, damage from vehicles or aircraft, vandalism, theft, or volcanic eruptions.

Bottom line

Homeowning comes with many expenses.



Regardless of your unit, it's crucial to know the various insurance policies to choose an ideal one that can safeguard your property and well-being.

