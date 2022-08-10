Camden Haven Courier

'Lives mean more than budgets': Hastings riders and drivers concerned by jetpatching repairs

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 10 2022 - 8:58am, first published 6:00am
Robert Isherwood holds the battered parts of his Suzuki motorcycle. Picture by Emily Walker.

Lake Cathie resident Robert Isherwood is facing repair costs of up to $9600 because of loose gravel on the roads.

