St Joseph's Primary School at Laurieton along with North Haven and Kendall Public schools have all progressed to the regional finals of the Todd Woodbridge Cup at Kendall.
The three schools competed in the zone trials on August 10 where they won their way through to the next round which will be also held at Kendall on September 21.
Kendall Tennis Club president Wendy Hudson said it was pleasing to see a number of keen players return to the courts for one of the first hits of the season.
"It was all doubles on mini red-ball courts," she said.
"We had over 50 primary school kids and they all played five matches so those three will go through and Port Macquarie and Kempsey will send theirs down."
Hudson said there wasn't much that separated all six schools who competed.
"It was probably a three-way tie because St Joseph's ended up drawing with Kendall because St Joseph's beat North Haven, but then North Haven beat Kendall so it was pretty tight."
Players from the three schools form a large portion of those who represent Kendall at individual tournaments outside of school.
"Those three schools are big feeders to our club. They're all our kids anyway," Hudson said.
"Over half the kids already play tennis so it's always good; I love [Todd Woodbridge Cup] day."
