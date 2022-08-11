Camden Haven Courier

Kendall Tennis Club holds year 3 and 4 Todd Woodbridge Cup zone finals

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
August 11 2022
Gideon Fogg from St Josephs Primary. Photo: supplied

St Joseph's Primary School at Laurieton along with North Haven and Kendall Public schools have all progressed to the regional finals of the Todd Woodbridge Cup at Kendall.

