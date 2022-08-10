Port Macquarie Base Hospital stroke care staff say the Mid North Coast is a national hotspot for strokes.
That's because the region has an ageing population and older age is a risk factor for strokes.
However, Port Macquarie Base Hospital stroke physician Dr Matt Kinchington said his team is well equipped to face the challenge.
The stroke unit was recently recognised with the prestigious World Stroke Organization Angels Gold Status Awards for meeting the highest standards in stroke treatment and care.
"It's a team effort...it's everyone pulling together and having that coordination," Dr Kinchington said.
"That's why you win awards, because a lot of the outcomes for strokes are time dependent and about having systems in place, so you do provide the best care for the patient."
Monday, August 8 marked the start of Stroke Week, a time to raise awareness about strokes.
Dr Kinchington, who is also a geriatrician, has been working at the hospital for 16 years.
The hospital's acute stroke unit was set up 14 years ago after NSW Government funding was allocated to its development.
Dr Kinchington has witnessed the number of strokes rise dramatically over the period he's been working.
When the unit started there were around 250 people who presented at the hospital with strokes, transient ischemic attack (TIA) and mimics.
Dr Kinchington said mimics are when people present with symptoms of a stroke but investigations reveal they haven't experienced one.
There are now around 550 people who present at the hospital with one of those three conditions.
"The service has probably doubled or tripled in busyness over 14 years," Dr Kinchington said.
The past two years have presented new challenges for health staff while working within the COVID pandemic.
"In health people are very focused on the patient and patient care," Dr Kinchington said.
"The system is sustained by that enthusiasm despite the difficulties that people face."
Dr Kinchington said it's important people make appointments with their general practitioners to ensure stroke risk factors can be identified.
According to the Stroke Foundation, risk factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes and an irregular heartbeat.
"It's much better to prevent strokes rather than manage them once they've occurred," Dr Kinchington said.
For more information about strokes, or to find out more about risk factors please visit strokefoundation.org.au
