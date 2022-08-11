The colours of Country from sunrise to sunset are captured in two new culturally-inspired murals as part of a shared pathway project.
The murals at Bunny's Corner in North Haven mark the first of the Beach to Beach shared pathway project's Art Along the Path installations.
Beach to Beach Riverwalk Committee president Penny Small said the pathway project was always about connecting the Camden Haven.
Artwork will help to enhance the experience. It is planned to display artwork on eight amenities blocks dotted along the pathway.
The first instalment, funded by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council grants and the Beach to Beach Riverwalk Committee, was unveiled at the North Haven reserve on Wednesday, August 10.
"Through the First Nations stories told through this work by the First Nations owners, we are presenting a gift to our community," Mrs Small said.
Cultural Industries creative director Ang Marr project managed the two culturally-inspired murals at Bunny's Corner.
Expressions of interest were sought from the Certificate IV in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Arts students at Wauchope TAFE.
Artists Nardja Davies, Corina Latimore and Kate Fuller were selected, based on their previous cultural works, mural experience and connection to Country.
The artwork is called "Dooragan.guba Barrayguba Danggigang", which is "Colours of Dooragan Country" in Gathang, the traditional language of the Birrbay, Warrimay and Guringay people.
"It is a celebration of both traditional and modern day times," Ms Marr said.
The work centrally features Dooragan (North Brother Mountain) and celebrates the natural surroundings and Bunny's Corner as a significant gathering place in both traditional and modern day times.
Mrs Davies said at the Bunny's Corner mural launch: "Dooragan was always at the centre but we also wanted to highlight the connection of Birpai people to this spot in particular and why this spot is so important for us."
She said the artwork represented the then, now and into the future.
Mayor Peta Pinson said walking together was when community was at its strongest.
On behalf of the community, she said thank you for the gift of the murals that everybody could enjoy.
The Beach to Beach project is a community-driven project for a continuous 11 kilometre shared pathway between North Haven breakwall and Pilot Beach.
The remaining five pathway sections of the Beach to Beach project have got the planning green light.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
