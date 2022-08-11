Camden Haven Courier

'It's quite inspiring': Camden Haven High School students delve into quantum physics and dark matter

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 11 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Camden Haven High School students have delved into quantum physics and dark matter today (August 11) after scientists from around Australia visited the school.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.