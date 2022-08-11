Camden Haven High School students have delved into quantum physics and dark matter today (August 11) after scientists from around Australia visited the school.
The special visit is part of the National Quantum and Dark Matter road trip where scientists will travel to 40 cities and towns across Australia in celebration of National Science Week (August 13-21).
Advertisement
The road trip has been organised by the ARC Centre of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics (CDM) and ARC Centre of Excellence for Engineered Quantum Systems (EQUS).
CDM physicist Giorgio Busoni said he hopes the road trip will introduce quantum and particle physics to Australians and inspire the future generation of scientists and engineers.
"The goal is to create engagement with young students, let them know what we are currently working on and to hopefully get them interested in studying a science degree at university," he said.
"I think there's a lot of potential for so many students to benefit from this type of engagement, to actually hear about what we do and to interact in the various activities we have organised.
Camden Haven High School science head teacher face-to-face Aiden Stelling said its been a great experience for the kids.
"I think it's really great to have them here," he said. "It's quite inspiring for our students to hear about science in all it's various forms and what amazing careers can come from it.
"This is also part of the build-up to science week, so it's about inspiring their minds and building their love of science and physics.
"I want to say thank you to Carina Saxby for organising the visit for the school, she really led the charge to get the scientists here and set it all up for us and we all really appreciate it."
As part of the event today, the students were encouraged to make a diorama that represented a scene or idea from quantum physics.
Year 8 student Isla has made two dioramas that explored string theory and the Heisenberg uncertainty principle
"I like science, it's always interested me," she said. "I made the string theory because I have seen some things about string theory and I found it really interesting.
"I made the other one with 3D glasses, so when you look through the red side of the glasses, you can't see anything red in the background and when you look through the blue side, you can't see anything blue.
"It relates to Heisenberg's theory of uncertainty where you can see an object's velocity and its precise location but you can't see both at the same time."
Isla said she hopes to see more woman enter the field of science in the future.
"I like that everyone who made a diorama was a girl," she said. "I think it shows that [woman] are wanting to pursue a career in science, and it was cool to hear about how many opportunities there are for us out there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.