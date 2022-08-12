The Australian Surf Championships across 18 days is providing an economic boost with about 400 competitors, as well as their supporters, in the region.
The competition has been at North Haven Beach but surfing hotspots as far north as Town Beach are in the mix to see surfing action, depending on the conditions.
Father-and-son duo Bruce Thomson and Riley Thomson from Queensland are doing their bit to contribute to the economy. Riley is competing in the championships.
Bruce estimates they will spend hundreds of dollars on accommodation in Port Macquarie, in addition to food.
"It does add to the community," Bruce said.
They plan to return to the area for a holiday.
Beach Break Cafe North Haven owners Sheldon Young and Melanie Young took over the business just days before the championships started.
Mr Young said trade had been consistent. The business put on extra staff and ordered more supplies while the competition has been at North Haven Beach.
"It is nice to have us on the map and these sort of events that promote the region I can only see as a positive," Mr Young said.
"There is no question the surfing community, in my mind, is the most well-mannered, polite, patient and respectful community."
The cafe had more trade than usual for the second week of August in the middle of winter outside of school holidays, he said.
Mr Young said he appreciated the patience of locals, and while some retirees had stayed away temporarily because the car park was full, they had been replaced by the surfing championships trade, and a little bit more.
Competitors are taking to the waves across 50 divisions ranging from under-18 junior men and women to over-70s women. The event continues until August 22.
Layla Deighton is one of the competitors. The Deighton family from Coffs Harbour is spending several days in the area while Layla competes in four divisions.
Layla's mother Tia Deighton said the family-of-four is spending about $600 on accommodation in a Camden Haven caravan park and will also dine out two or three times.
"The amount of people that are staying in the area, it [Australian Surf Championships] would be bringing in a good amount of money for the region," Mrs Deighton said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
