Shire, valley, Country, region, district or coast: my dilemma of too many labels

While writing a headline for the Macleay Argus this week, I found myself wondering whether to refer to someone as a Kempsey Shire man, a Mid North Coast man or a Macleay Valley man.
I have the same conundrum when writing for the Port Macquarie News. Should I use Port Macquarie man, Hastings Valley man or Mid North Coast man?
And then there's the Camden Haven Courier, in which someone could be described as a Laurieton man, Camden Haven man, Hastings Valley man, or Mid North Coast man.
Obviously the question applies to any sex or gender.
It might sound trivial, but being one who asks questions for a living, I decided to take a deep dive into geographical descriptors and simply couldn't find the "definitive" map showing me all these areas; their origins, boundaries and where they overlapped.
Some government departments say this is the North Coast, not the Mid North Coast, while the Bureau of Meteorology says we're both the Macquarie Coast and the Coffs Coast. Kempsey Shire Council calls it the Macleay Valley Coast and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council refers to Greater Port Macquarie.
Add on to that local health district boundaries, state and federal electoral divisions, church dioceses and postal districts, and we're a patchwork quilt of adjectives and labels.
If you really want your head to hurt, check out the many ways the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) categorises where we live.
National Geographic tells me that a "region" is the basic unit of geography. It is an area of land with common features. These can be language, government, religion, vegetation, wildlife or climate.
The Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS) refers to Country as the term used to describe the lands, waterways and seas to which Aboriginal peoples are connected.
It's map of Indigenous Australia is perhaps the easiest to understand. It shows me how Dunghutti Country and Biripi Country cover all the above. I recommend exploring this map and certainly sharing it with younger family members.
I'm still stumped though on the boundary for the Macleay Valley, the Hastings Valley and the Camden Haven - as opposed to their respective river catchments.
So, if anyone reading this can put this mystery to bed for me, please send a map my way via: sue.stephenson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Needless to say if you can solve all three, I'll be a triply pleased Hastings Valley and Mid North Coast woman.
Sue Stephenson
Editor
