Bonny Hills Tennis Club upgrade to address booming population

Bonny Hills Tennis Club players have given the courts a green tick of approval after major upgrades were completed in a nod to growing membership numbers.
The club was awarded more than $170,500, through NSW Government grants, to resurface two synthetic grass courts, install new parameter fencing and concrete a new carpark.
Club vice president and coach Geoff Carter has been a member for the last two years, after moving to the area with his wife Janie (who is also a club coach) from the Blue Mountains.
The couple has been instrumental in growing the club's junior membership numbers.
When they started coaching there were four junior members and now there are over 60, bringing the club's total membership to over 200.
Mr Carter said the upgrade was necessary to ensure safety for members.
"When we came here the infrastructure was a bit run down," he said.
"In some instances [it was] even dangerous because the court surface was very worn and a bit of a trip hazard."
Mr Carter said he hopes the developments will be of benefit to the community for years to come.
Club president Joan Evelyn said she is 'over the moon' after the upgrade was completed.
"I'm glad I'm here to be part of it," she said.
Mrs Evelyn has been club member for about 25 years and estimates there were about 40 members when she joined.
She's been president for the past 18 years.
Although she doesn't play anymore, Mrs Evelyn enjoys the camaraderie and mateship at the club.
The 85-year-old said the club is her second home.
"It's a pleasure being here," she said.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the club was successful in obtaining funding opportunities through Clubgrants and Stronger Country Communities.
"The club can now spend any future fundraising dollars to purchase new equipment for their members, rather than trying to raise money to maintain the ageing infrastructure," she said.
Mrs Williams said she was pleased she's been able to support the club through advocating for funding.
"I am sure that now these major improvements have been completed, the club can further grow its membership," she said.
