Laurieton Hotel Stingrays defeat South West Rocks Marlins 30-24 in last home game of the season

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
August 15 2022 - 8:00am
In their last home game of the season, the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays have pulled off an impressive second-half comeback to defeat South West Rocks Marlins 30-24.

