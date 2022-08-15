In their last home game of the season, the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays have pulled off an impressive second-half comeback to defeat South West Rocks Marlins 30-24.
The Stingrays had their work cut out for them in the first half, with Marlins player Owen Blair Jnr getting the first try of the game to set the standard.
Although the Stingrays managed to put eight points on the scoreboard in the first half, it was the Marlins who ended up leading 10-8 at halftime.
Both teams were determined to leave their mark on the game in the second half, each scoring back-to-back tries to rack up the points on the scoreboard.
However, it was the Stingrays who managed to outclass the Marlins in the end with a narrow 30-24 victory.
Stingrays' Jade Williams won the players' player award for bagging a hat-trick while the coaches award went to Mel Lise for a solid game in the back row.
The Stingrays will be making their way to Long Flat next week to take on the Dragons for their last game of the regular season before the finals.
