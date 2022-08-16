The water has cleared in the rivers, but the water temperature is averaging a chilly fifteen degrees.
Lake Cathie is producing some great catches of flathead and I did see a few decent trevally caught, with anglers having a lot of fun using light fishing gear.
Bream have been consistent with the breakwalls worth a look around dawn and dusk.
On the beaches, Lighthouse Beach has produced reasonable numbers of tailor as well as some nice bream. North Shore Beach is also popular with a few bream, whiting, school mulloway and tailor caught on beach worms.
On the rocks, there are still great numbers of drummer. With the water temperature quite cool, you should be able to chase a feed of fish for a few more weeks. I'd try to fish the southern rock ledges around Perpendicular Point, Camden Haven and Diamond Head for a drummer, tailor and school mulloway.
With offshore fishing, we have seen a couple of breaks in the weather and for those who got out for a fish during the week reported that it was a little bit quiet.
With the westerly winds hanging around it would be worth checking out the closer reefs for snapper and blue groper. Otherwise, leatherjackets are making their presence known on the deeper reefs with the odd pearl perch.
Yellowtail kingfish or more commonly known as kingfish are arguably one of the toughest fighting and tastiest fish in the sea. Kingfish will fight dirty and will find any piece of structure to attempt to free themselves from your fishing gear.
With the strength and ruthlessness of catching a kingfish I suggest investing in quality gear that can handle the power of this pelagic. If you do decide to chase a kingfish on deeper reefs, using live bait such as a slimy mackerel or yakka will be your greatest chance of hooking one.
The next best option is using a knife jig, but jigging requires a lot of physical strength and can be tiring. Working a knife jig with a combination of retrieves, short, long and slow movements, make sure to never loosen your grip because there was this one time a kingfish may have stolen my rod and reel but that's a story for another day.
Targeting kingfish is mostly offshore but you will find the odd one at different times of the year swimming around the breakwalls and headlands. Fishing for kingfish on the bank is another level of skill and be prepared for a battle as they are guaranteed not to make it easy. If you want to know more about targeting yellowtail kingfish drop into your local fishing tackle store and chat with the knowledgeable staff.
