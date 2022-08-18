Camden Haven Courier

Vietnam Veterans Day: Laurieton RSL sub-Branch holds commemorative service

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 18 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Laurieton RSL sub-Branch and the community commemorated Vietnam Veterans' Day on August 18 at a moving service held at Laurie Memorial Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.