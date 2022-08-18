The Laurieton RSL sub-Branch and the community commemorated Vietnam Veterans' Day on August 18 at a moving service held at Laurie Memorial Park.
The Vietnam War was the longest conflict Australians were involved in during the 20th Century.
Over 60,000 Australians served in the Vietnam War, including over 15,000 National Servicemen.
While August 18 is commemorated each year as Vietnam Veterans Day, it is also the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan in 1966, Australia's most costly battle in Vietnam.
This year also marks 60 years since the first deployment of Australian troops to Vietnam.
Australia's decade-long involvement in the Vietnam War began with the first arrival of troops in July 1962.
The nation's participation was formally declared at an end when the governor-general issued a proclamation on January 11, 1973.
The final combat troops remaining were a platoon guarding the Australian embassy in Saigon, which was withdrawn in June 1973.
Attendees marked the occasion with a commemorative service before attending a lunch at the Laurieton United Services Club.
