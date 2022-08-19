The start of construction on a multi-million dollar road upgrade is a step closer after a pivotal contract was awarded.
Ditchfield Contracting has been awarded the major works contract for the $111 million, 3.4 kilometre Port Macquarie project.
The Ocean Drive project will include the duplication of two lanes to four divided travel lanes from Greenmeadows Drive (south) to Matthew Flinders Drive/Emerald Drive.
The long-awaited upgrade will reduce congestion, improve safety and provide a better connection amid population growth in Port Macquarie and the Camden Haven.
Construction will be staged to improve traffic safety and efficiency.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the project, which is the single-largest road upgrade ever delivered by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, will be of great benefit to motorists.
"The project includes the upgrade of five existing intersections," Mrs Williams said.
Traffic lights at three intersections will replace roundabouts and create better access to Ocean Drive during peak periods at the Pacific/Jonas Absalom Drive, Crestwood/Dahlsford Drive and Matthew Flinders/Emerald Drive intersections.
Upgrades to increase turning and merging lanes at Marantha Place and Greenmeadows Drive (southern entrance) intersections will provide safer entry and exit points for motorists.
"I can't wait to see construction on the project start, and I look forward to following the progress of the various stages of the project's development," Mrs Williams said.
The council's community infrastructure director, Robert Fish, said the project will transform travel for the Port Macquarie community by improving traffic flow and safety.
"It will also provide a significant boost to the region's local economy through the creation of hundreds of construction jobs," Mr Fish said.
Ditchfield Contracting was awarded the contract to deliver the multi-million dollar project following a competitive tender process, which closed in May.
They will work in partnership with the council and Transport for NSW to deliver the project, which is set to start in the second half of 2022.
A total of $95.5 million has been committed to this phase of the project, with funding provided by the state government ($60 million) and the council ($35.5 million) to ensure a better-connected road network for the region, however recent increases in the cost of construction has resulted in a revised project delivery cost of $111 million.
To ensure the ultimate project benefits are realised, the council is committed to seeing through the delivery of the full extent of works and will work with all levels of government to secure the additional funding needed to complete the Ocean Drive duplication.
Mayor Peta Pinson said the Ocean Drive duplication is a critical project that will contribute greatly to the future planning of a sophisticated regional road network.
"This project was one of the key deliverables announced in our recent budget, which highlighted a need to provide high-quality infrastructure upgrades within the Port Macquarie Hastings," Cr Pinson said.
"It will be pivotal in catering for the expected population and visitor growth of the area, and maintain the development of a high standard transport link between Port Macquarie, Lake Cathie, Bonny Hills, Laurieton and Kew.
"I look forward to seeing construction commence and following the various stages of its progress."
Also featured in the project is an off-road shared user path connecting the Lighthouse Plaza to Greenmeadows Drive, provision for on-road cyclists, koala exclusion fencing and retaining structures to minimise impact on adjacent sensitive environmental areas.
As part of the council's longer term water supply planning, a new service trunk main will also be constructed in coordination with the road upgrade.
Transport for NSW and the council will continue to keep the community informed about the status of construction.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
