Blaze breaks out at Laurieton caravan park, at least one structure destroyed

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 19 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:21am
The fire destroyed one of the structures in the village. Picture by Jeanine Glasson

One structure has been destroyed and a second damaged after a fire broke out at the Laurieton Gardens Caravan Resort on Ocean Drive.

