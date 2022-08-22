Camden Haven Courier

Fire destroys two homes at Laurieton caravan park, investigation ongoing

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
August 22 2022 - 2:00am
The fire destroyed two semi-detached homes and a garden shed. Picture by Jeanine Glasson

Three buildings have been destroyed in a fire that started in one of the semi-detached dwellings at the Laurieton Gardens Caravan Resort on Friday (August 19).

Senior Journalist

