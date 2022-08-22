Fire destroys two homes at Laurieton caravan park, investigation ongoing

Three buildings have been destroyed in a fire that started in one of the semi-detached dwellings at the Laurieton Gardens Caravan Resort on Friday (August 19).
Advertisement
Laurieton Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene at 10.55am and arrived to find one of the structures fully engulfed.
The blaze then spread to a neighbouring semi-detached home and a garden shed on the property next door to the caravan resort.
"There was extensive damage to the buildings and the garden shed. All three were destroyed," Laurieton Fire and Rescue station captain Les King said.
All people were accounted for, with one woman being taken to hospital.
"It seemed that she was suffering from shock from the ordeal," Mr King said.
A Fire and Rescue and specialist hazmat crew from Port Macquarie also attended the scene, along with an RFS crew from Bonny Hills, ambulance and police.
There is an ongoing investigation into what caused the fire.
"We do encourage people to check their smoke alarms are working and if anyone needs assistance, they can call their local fire station and we can come out and make sure they're in working order," Mr King said.
"Smoke alarms do save lives."
Laurieton's Aussie Battlers said the two residents who lost their homes have been supplied with essential items and clothing and are staying with family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.