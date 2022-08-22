How to factor family into your retirement plan

Contrary to popular belief, nobody truly goes through retirement planning alone. Your transition into retirement is undoubtedly going to impact your family and loved ones as well. For this reason, Aussie seniors must ensure that their retirement plans actually factor in all the people they'll want to keep close as they adjust to their new life of leisure after the workforce. After all, what's the point of retiring if you can't spend all your time with the people you love?

So how do you factor your family into your retirement plan? Read on to find out.

Find a local retirement village to stay nearby

Although it's common for retirees to buy a motorhome and hit the road or perhaps move to the country immediately following their departure from the workforce, doing so may actually make your transition into retirement unnecessarily jarring.



Opting to retire somewhere nice and local can help keep you connected throughout your transition, making your first few months of retirement far more comfortable and significantly less isolating.

For instance, if you've lived and worked in Marsfield, securing yourself a residence within a retirement village in Marsfield will help you stay well-connected to all your beloved friends and family members who live in that region.



Staying in your local area can also help you ease into your new life of leisure without having to worry about additional transitional concerns like culture shock. You don't want to go through the stress of moving to a totally unfamiliar place like a different state or perhaps even a different country, alongside navigating your ongoing transition into retirement.

Plan your weekly routine with loved ones in mind

It's common for new retirees to establish weekly routines that'll help maintain a little structure in their day-to-day lives as they go through the motions of their transition into retirement. Having a routine can play a huge role in helping seniors adjust to their new life away from the workforce and potentially even from their family home.



But setting yourself daily classes, social activities, and wake-up times is naturally only half the equation when it comes to ensuring that your years in retirement are enriching and enjoyable.

Spending time with your friends and family can work wonders for keeping you jubilant throughout your years in retirement. This is precisely why many community care providers and psychologists alike recommend that Aussie seniors factor the schedules of their family and other loved ones into their own routines.



For example, keeping a particular weeknight free every week in order to basically schedule time with family or even a particular loved one, will help seniors stay connected without them having to go through all the effort of organising social appointments.

Alongside making time in your own routine, your family and loved ones can also easily amend their own schedules here and there to show up for you. For example, if you're living in a retirement village in Sydney, chances are high you'll be able to take full advantage of your retirement village's expansive social events calendar, and use special occasions like parties or excursions to the city to spend some extra time with your friends and loved ones.



All you really have to do is communicate where you'll be and what you'll have on, just so your friends and family can plan accordingly and take whatever opportunities they have to spend some quality time with you.

Consider family when mapping out your finances

Financial planning is always going to be a huge component of transitioning into retirement. Alongside calculating your new weekly budgets based on age pension payments and mortgage repayments, rental rates, and utilities bills, your financial planning should also factor in your family's financial needs.

If more grandkids are being added to your family, chances are your children could do with a little financial support. If you'd like to allocate a little money in the form of a gift to your children and their own kids on a regular basis, you should communicate with your financial planner to ensure that this routine expense is reflected in your own personal budget.



A financial adviser will also help ascertain whether or not this contribution to your family is sustainable for you personally.

Of course, your own care needs should take precedence wherever possible, especially considering that it's a little more complicated for pensioners to take out a loan than it is for working adults and grandkids who are looking to enrol into tertiary courses. If your grandkids are eligible to receive financial aid or a scholarship, and can perhaps take out a student loan to pay course fees, then you shouldn't have to worry about setting your own funds aside to cater to their education.

If you do have dependents as a pensioner, however, or may find yourself living with your children and contributing to their family household, then securing life insurance may provide reassurance that your family will be provided for financially in the event of your passing. Finalising your will and benefactors is also highly recommended, as doing so will ensure your estate and all remaining assets following your death will remain with your family and loved ones.

Make time for trips with friends and family

Finally, factoring your family into your retirement plan doesn't just have to be about logistics and financial strategising. Your years in retirement should also be about spending quality time with the people you love, and not having to worry too much about the hubbub or trivialities of everyday life.

For this reason, one of the most enriching things that you can do as a new retiree is to simply plan a trip with your extended family and friends. Heading out somewhere new and exciting where nobody will have to worry about work or school can help you and your family embrace all the potential for relaxation and enjoyment that retirement has to offer straight from the get-go.



A family trip is also a great way of introducing younger grandkids to the concept of retirement and getting them excited about the prospect of more family get-togethers and activities as their grandparents settle into their brand new lives.

With the sheer number of natural sights and attractions littering the east coast of Australia alone, Aussie seniors are spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting great holiday destinations that the whole family can enjoy. If you want to take the road less travelled however, why not book a family holiday to Perth or perhaps even head down south to Tassie? A trip on the Spirit will be a fantastic way of starting off a family holiday that everyone will remember for years to come.

As you can see, considering your family when mapping out your retirement plan involves so much more than just writing up your will and other legal or financial documents. Your family is always going to be a part of your life, and so you'll want your transition into retirement to include plenty of time and space for all the people you love most. Simply put, considering your family and friends is as important a component of mapping out your retirement plan as making appointments with your financial adviser.