Boost to help tackle rural crime across the Mid North Coast Police District

A new investigator will be stationed with the Mid North Coast Police District to crack down on rural crime.
The appointment of a Rural Crime Investigator comes as part of the biggest increase in police numbers in more than 30 years across the state.
Rural crime investigators focus on a broad range of crime from stock theft, grain or wool, rural arson and fraud, firearm offences, cruelty to animals and trespassing.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the new position will create a unit of two specialist investigators across the region.
"These crimes affect farmers, their families and entire livelihoods, so it's critical we have the support and resources needed to ensure regional communities continue to thrive," he said.
"These investigators have lived and worked on the land, and continue to play a critical role in building positive relationships between police and the farming community, as well as supporting victims of crime."
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said crime prevention in rural areas is most effective when it involves a partnership between rural people, police and local authorities.
"Having a dedicated rural police officer to our region will mean local landholders have a singular point of contact, who can focus solely on rural crime investigations and prevention," she said.
"I encourage farmers to report all instances of suspicious behaviour or criminal activities."
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the new position is a welcomed boost to the local police district.
"This new position helps police focus on crime that specifically targets our regional areas and farmers," she said.
"I welcome the new investigator to their position, allowing our local officers to really hone in on criminals who target farms."
The Rural Crime Investigator will be stationed at the Kempsey Police Station, according to the NSW Police website.
The Rural Crime Prevention Team has re-launched Operation Stock Check, an ongoing and proactive operation to prevent livestock theft by disrupting the movement of stolen stock throughout NSW.
Operation Stock Check was initially launched in August 2020, and allows officers of all ranks to inspect vehicles carrying livestock to identify and target loads which may have been stolen.
Livestock theft has a significant impact on farmers across the state, with over $8.5 million worth of cattle and sheep reported stolen in the past two years alone.
Commencing on Monday,August 22, officers throughout the state will be increasing livestock carrier inspections and rural patrols targeting known transportation routes.
An additional 10 Rural Crime Investigators will help police stay ahead of the game and disrupt criminal activity before it occurs.
"We have more than doubled our Rural Crime Prevention Team over the past five years and now have 63 specialist investigators stationed across all corners of the State," Mr Toole said.
The Rural Crime Prevention Team was created in late 2017 to strengthen the NSW Police Force's focus on rural crime.
The team has since grown to 63 specialised officers dedicated to investigating rural crime, located at 26 regional locations in NSW.
