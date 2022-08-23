Report on Illaroo Road coastal erosion labelled as 'absurd'

Lake Cathie residents have been left frustrated after a report presented to council suggested Illaroo Road is not a coastal erosion "hot spot".
The report was presented by Councillor Danielle Maltman after she attended the 29th NSW Coastal Conference on May 31.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the report is "beyond belief" and residents have questioned where the data has come from.
Cr Maltman spoke to her report at the ordinary council meeting on August 18 and said she found it "shocking" that Illaroo Road was not identified as a NSW location of significant coastal erosion at the conference.
"No location in the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA featured on the Coastal Retreat Rate," Cr Maltman said.
"Illaroo Road wasn't listed as a NSW site of significant coastal erosion concern, which I was quite taken aback with, considering all the money spent on reports and engagement in that area."
Cr Maltman also said the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA did not feature in the top 10 suburbs by number of buildings according to CoreLogic's very high to high coastal risk data.
"It has thrown me as to why that's the case considering we keep on hearing from council that Illaroo Road is a NSW site of significant coastal concern," she said.
Dr Pierre Wiart, Head of Climate and Risk Management from CoreLogic International was one of the keynote speakers at the conference. He presented on the coastal risk impact on the Australian property market and specifically the CoreLogic methodology that was used to undertake the study.
Cr Maltman said she spoke to people, in her advocacy at the conference, to figure out the reasoning behind Illaroo Road not being listed as a site of concern.
"Most of it was found in the fact that Illaroo Road itself was the reason behind it not progressing further than other areas," she said.
"Consensus seemed to identify that that public road negated Illaroo Road from being a significant NSW coastal erosion concern."
Councillor Nik Lipovac said there were possibly hundreds of sites up and down the coast that wouldn't have made it into the top 10 high risk areas for coastal erosion.
"There is significant erosion at the [Illaroo Road] site. We do have money on the table to construct a revetment wall that will alleviate the issue," he said.
Cr Maltman said she isn't against any work being done at the site and that the report put to councillors is simply what she had gleaned from the conference in May.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the impacts of coastal erosion along Illaroo Road are "obvious".
"You only have to take a walk along the beach at Lake Cathie to see the impacts of recent storm events, rising sea levels and the increasing frequency of high tides on public infrastructure," she said.
"Pedestrian access to Middle Rock Beach is closed, the viewing platform at Jonathon Dixon Reserve is barricaded, the stormwater pipes are exposed and traffic cones mark where the edge of the sand dunes are moving ever closer to the roadway.
"In addition, the footpath along the Lake's edge adjacent to Aqua Reserve remains blocked four months on from the impact of the damaging seas."
Illaroo Road resident Stephen Hunt said questions should be asked as to where the information came from that states it isn't a site of significant NSW coastal erosion concern.
"Where is the evidence that suggests this isn't an environmental disaster? Who is making these statements and have they spoken to the NSW Government?" he said.
"We feel like we're hitting our head against a brick wall on this issue and nothing is being done."
Mrs Williams said it's "beyond belief" that it would be suggested this evidence is unrelated to coastal erosion.
The report also states concerns were raised around the pursuit of a revetment wall in an area not identified as a significant coastal erosion concern in NSW.
"This issue has been talked about for more than 15 years, yet we are no closer to seeing protective measures undertaken on what is an important public access for hundreds of locals and visitors who use this road every day," Mrs Williams said.
"Residents are ropeable that this issue continues to be kicked down the road when the community have made it abundantly clear that the preferred protection mechanism to address the coastal erosion is a revetment wall with beach nourishment."
This option is identified in the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) endorsed by the NSW Government in 2016 as well as recent consultation by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council during the development of the Lake Cathie Community Plan.
