Camden Haven goalkeeper Teleah Walker proved the hero in Taree on Saturday as the Cobras kept their nerve the longest in a heart-stopping Mid North Coast Hockey League decider.
The Cobras claimed a 3-2 penalty shoot-out win over competition favourites Tigers Hockey Club after the scores were locked at 1-all at the end of regulation time.
Advertisement
Chloe Slade, Emily Currey and Catherine Carroll all converted their penalties to give the Cobras the lead before Walker stepped up with her heroics between the sticks.
Camden Haven captain Jodie Danvers equalised in the final quarter to tie the game up and admitted there was an element of calmness about her side throughout the game despite going an early goal down.
"We've been building to making the finals over the last couple of years, but just missing out," she said.
The win became the Cobras' third of the season over Tigers who finished the season as minor premiers.
"It gave us another level of confidence (throughout the game) to know we can beat a team like Tigers after the season we've had," Danvers said.
"We've won a lot of our games and to be able to carry that through to the finals and win was very exciting."
Danvers admitted her team did start slowly although once they settled into the match they grew in confidence.
"We were a little overwhelmed to begin with but once we played our game and backed each other up it was good," she said.
"It just proved difficult to get some of our plays to end in a goal."
Danvers was hopeful a large portion of the team will be around again next season to 'give it a crack as defending champions'.
Tigers coach Janine Watts admitted her side was a bit flat for the match where they started warm favourites.
"It was a funny game...we had our chances and we seemed to be on top for most if it, but we just couldn't put them away,'' she said.
Watts doesn't think complacency was a factor, pointing out that Camden Haven won two of the three games in the competition-proper, although both were at Port Macquarie.
"We knew we were in for a tough game,'' she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.