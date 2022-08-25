On the beaches there have been decent catches of bream and quality tailor, particularly on the North Shore and pilchards have been the pick of the bait. Fish the run-in tide on dark or first light in the morning for the best results. Juvenile mulloway are still prolific around Lake Cathie entrance and around Diamond Head beach.
Off the rocks, drummer are still plentiful in most areas with anglers reporting the past few months has been the best drummer fishing in years. You'll also find a few decent bream and tailor hanging around the washes of protected headlands.
Reports that Shelly Beach is the spot producing the best catches for those wanting to fish for luderick.
The Hastings and the Camden Haven rivers are producing luderick and decent bream along the break walls. Plenty of flathead have been caught throughout most of the Hastings River despite the cooler water.
The weather seems to have made a turn and we are starting to see some nice weekends to fish offshore. August and September are a great time to target snapper on the inshore reefs, if you're after a feed of fish you'll still find leatherjackets on the deeper reefs and I don't expect them to disappear until the current picks up.
If you're able to head out during the week or on the weekend I wouldn't be surprised if the odd kingfish is hanging around. I'd try to fish the deeper reefs around sixty to eighty metres of water using live bait or knife jigs.
This week's photo is of a fantastic Mulloway caught in the Hastings River. Mulloway are mostly silver with a grey, green, or bronze coloured back. They possess a line of silver spots that follow the lateral line and sometimes have a black mark at the pectoral fin base.
Mulloway are one of the only fish that can be targeted off the rocks, beaches, rivers and offshore. A good-sized mulloway is always a prize fish for any angler, a great eating fish and the envy of those who want to catch one.
Tide is important, targeting mulloway and being in the right spot at the right time will definitely see a much better chance in landing a fish. Mulloway are unlikely to hang around if there isn't any bait fish, so try to fish the areas that hold plenty of poddy mullet, luderick and tailor.
Winter months are ideal to chase mulloway in the rivers or when the rivers flood the breakwalls become a hotspot for anglers. Offshore you will find mulloway on a lot of popular snapper reefs. The trick is fishing at first light or the first few hours into the night and on a high tide using live bait such as a slimy mackerel or yakkas.
