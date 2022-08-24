Camden Haven Courier
Our Future

Lake Cathie volunteers unite to plant trees for koala habitat protection

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
August 24 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Cathie Landcare volunteer Mick Privett (front right) with other volunteer and residents who turned out to plant koala trees on Wednesday, August 24. Picture: Liz Langdale

Lake Cathie volunteers have banded together to help ensure koalas can be seen in the wild for years to come.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.