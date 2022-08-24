The Beach to Beach shared pathway is coming together piece by piece.
A $2.9 million grant through the state government's Get NSW Active program will expedite the construction of the pathway's next section.
It will stretch along The Boulevarde at Dunbogan from the Tip Road through the wetlands with a boardwalk, and then following the roadside to the so-called running girl sculpture.
Beach to Beach Riverwalk Committee president Penny Small's response was "tears of absolute joy and gratitude".
She said the funding expedited the ability to construct the next pathway section. Construction tenders will now be sought.
Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes and Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams joined Beach to Beach Riverwalk Committee members on Wednesday, August 24 for the funding announcement.
The Beach to Beach pathway is a community-driven project for a continuous 11 kilometre shared pathway between North Haven breakwall and Pilot Beach.
Mr Stokes said the Get NSW Active program was about getting people out and about, celebrating the environment and giving people safe areas to keep fit and healthy.
He recognised the community support behind the Beach to Beach shared pathway project.
"They have done their homework," Mr Stokes said. "You see a lot of great ideas and visions but here the community has actually done the hard work to give us a tangible project to invest in."
Mrs Williams said the Beach to Beach pathway was a very, very popular community project.
"That is because there are so many benefits for pretty well everyone in the community but also a real attraction to our tourists," she said.
Mrs Williams said the shared footpath was really a win for all.
The project has enjoyed a successful few months. It recently attracted $735,000 in federal funds and $735,000 from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
The remaining five pathway sections received the planning green light and two murals at Bunny's Corner in North Haven marked the first of the Art Along the Path installations.
Get NSW Active received more than 470 applications statewide with the first two of four funding blocks allocating $40 million for 67 regional projects and 55 metropolitan projects.
The state government provided more than $3.1 million towards active transport projects in Port Macquarie and the Camden Haven.
The bulk of the money went to the Beach to Beach project, while $200,000 will fund the design of other new and extended footpaths.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
