Camden Haven Courier

'Tears of joy': Funding announced for another piece of Beach to Beach pathway

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
August 24 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclist Mez Truskett and her dog Oliver Gordon, left, and cyclist Shannon Mapstone, right, Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes, Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and Beach to Beach Riverwalk Committee president Penny Small look forward to the next section of Beach to Beach shared pathway. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The Beach to Beach shared pathway is coming together piece by piece.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.