Henry Gibson says he still wants to be active when he's aged in his nineties.
The Lake Cathie resident is a volunteer with Lake Cathie Landcare, which he said is key to ageing in the best way possible.
Mr Gibson moved to Lake Cathie about a year ago but was an environmental group volunteer at Baulkham Hills, Sydney for about 20 years.
"I enjoy getting out in the bush, getting some fresh air and to be able to undo some of the things which have been introduced into the bush since colonisation," he said.
Landcare volunteers work on different projects across the region, to address environmental concerns such as invasive weeds, soil erosion, feral pest destruction and dune rehabilitation.
Mr Gibson said unfortunately introduced species flourish well in Australia because there are no predators which exist to control them.
"It's good to be able to help to redress the balance and make a difference," Mr Gibson said.
Mr Gibson gave the example of feral deer, which can cause havoc for Mid North Coast landholders and the environment.
Mr Gibson has been working alongside other volunteers to plant koala trees for future habitat.
It's a subject which is new to him, as he hasn't worked on the environmental issue previously.
"Here it's big news," he said.
According to Volunteering Australia the rate of volunteering through an organisation has declined over time.
For people aged 18 years and over, the rate has declined from 36.2 per cent in 2010 to 28.8 per cent in 2019.
Being part of volunteer groups is a great way to meet people, Mr Gibson says.
"It's all about getting out and about and doing things," he said.
Mr Gibson also has plans to join the RSL, as he is ex-military.
However, at the moment he is still working and splits his time between Sydney and Lake Cathie.
Every fortnight he catches the train to Sydney from Kendall.
Mr Gibson said he's enjoying the balance between the working and volunteering aspects of his life.
