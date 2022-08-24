88-year-old North Haven man to remain in custody on charges of alleged sexual touching

An elderly Camden Haven resident charged with the "aggravated sexual touching" of a 25-year-old man will remain in custody until at least October 20.
Derek Edward Nichols did not appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday (August 24) when the matter was mentioned before Magistrate Georgina Darcy.
The 88-year-old was represented by his lawyer.
Nichols is charged with sexually touching another person without consent between 8am on August 1, 2022, and 5pm on August 4, 2022, at a home in North Haven.
Court documents show his alleged victim has "diminished capacity - mental" and is "vulnerable".
Nichols was arrested on August 5 and initially granted bail but has been held on remand since August 15 after breaching "strict" bail conditions.
Bail was not applied for today (August 24) and it was formally refused.
The court was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will serve the brief of evidence on October 20. Nichols is expected to appear via audio visual link.
