Camden Haven Courier
Subscriber

88-year-old North Haven man to remain in custody on charges of alleged sexual touching

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 25 2022 - 12:31am, first published August 24 2022 - 11:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Court House

An elderly Camden Haven resident charged with the "aggravated sexual touching" of a 25-year-old man will remain in custody until at least October 20.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.