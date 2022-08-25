Surfing Australia contest director Glen Elliott has confirmed the Australian Surfing Championships will return to the Port Macquarie-Hastings region next year.
The 2022 event wrapped up on Monday (August 22) with the bodyboarding finals which concluded a 16-day extravaganza of high-level surfing.
There is another year to run on the championships' two-year contract which will see them again roll into town around August 2023.
"We'll be back next year and hopefully it can be as good as it was this year," Mr Elliott said.
"Generally the biggest highlight has been Port Macquarie, the locals, the friendliness and of course the waves.
"I believe the Port Mac council and Destinations NSW are a fantastic supporter of the event so there's another year in Port Macquarie for that contract."
Mr Elliott said they were blessed to have received absolutely "cracking waves" throughout the two weeks of competition where they were mainly based in the southern part of the region.
"The waves have been fantastic and that's the secret ingredient with a surfing contest," he said.
"If you can get great waves and good conditions wind-wise, everyone walks away absolutely stoked."
The championships returned after a two-year COVID-affected hiatus with Bonny Hills and North Haven beaches allowing organisers to kickstart the competition scene again.
And while Mr Elliott admitted it was a highlight any time an Australian champion was crowned, it was the performance of Freya Prumm, Reef Heazlewood and Landon Smales that all stood out.
"We saw Landon Smales perform really well in his heat which saw him take out a perfect score of two tens while there was some amazing surfing showcased in the junior shortboard final by Reaf Heazlewood," he said.
"Freya took out the open women's shortboard and she's a real Aussie battler who has been around for several years trying to crack the qualifying series circuit.
"It was really good to see Freya get a breakthrough win which was one of the first of her career in this standard of competition."
