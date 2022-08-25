Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) hosted a screening of film Our Spaces to showcase options locals can take to help address the housing shortages on Thursday night (August 25).
Simple solutions like sharing spare rooms or land to others, building temporary accommodation on land or seniors coming together to live under one roof where some of the stories featured in the film.
RDAMNC CEO Kerry Grace agreed that there were actions everyday people could take to alleviate the ongoing housing crisis.
"We could wait a long time for somebody else to fix it but we really need to stand up and start doing things for ourselves as well," she said.
Cowper MP Pat Conaghan who was also at the screening, said that the three levels of government need to work better together to solve the housing crisis.
"The situation with homelessness and the housing crisis has been the slowest moving train wreck that I have seen in the past decade," he said.
"I'll be critical of my own government and I'll be critical of levels of government."
Mr Conaghan said it was important to work with private organisations, local councils as well as state and federal governments to address the issue.
"Unless it is led and driven by the community, you will see no change," he said.
Ms Grace agreed that it was important to have a local approach to the housing problem.
"We could wait for government or investment to solve this forever but the fact is that we need to get started today," she said
"The easiest way to start is to either get a flatmate or to encourage other people that you know to get a flatmate."
The ongoing housing crisis has seen many turn to shared accommodation such as through websites like Flatmates.com that allows members to find accommodation or people to share their home with.
Flatmates communications coordinator Claudia Conley said that the website had welcomed 30,000 new members in July alone.
80% of those members were looking for places to live.
"The discrepancy between supply and demand is huge and it's a problem Australia wide," she said.
The Flatmates website's largest demographic are aged between 25 and 34 years of age but Ms Conley said that this kind of accommodation isn't solely for young people.
"Looking at the most recent census data from August last year, the largest growing segment living in shared accommodation is over the age of 50," she said.
"So it isn't this stereotype for young people."
The screening and subsequent Q&A encourage the public to open their homes to house mates to help alleviate the housing crisis as well as seek other alternative solutions.
"Let's remember that there's just over 27 thousand people in the Mid North Coast living alone," said Ms Grace.
"It's the older people that I've spoke to that are frightened of getting flat mates...and perhaps it's the older people who have the most to gain through...companionship."
Donations raised from the screening were donated to Lifeline.
Our Spaces will available for viewing online via YouTube
