Camden Haven and Crowdy-Harrington marine rescue volunteers have been put to the test during a two day training operation.
Sixty volunteers from seven Marine Rescue NSW units across the Mid North Coast were among the more than 100 specialists taking part in the Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) at Port Macquarie.
Representatives from NSW Police Marine Area Command and Surf Lifesaving NSW were also involved.
The capability exercise was based on the scenario of a fishing boat missing at sea.
Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Alex Barrell said the search exercise was designed to test both the participants' skills as well as their coordination with other agencies.
"In addition to seven rescue vessels and four jet skis in the on-water component of the exercise, volunteers from all seven units also [undertook] incident management exercises on shore," he said.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke, said the exercise "is a major component of our emergency services' ongoing professional training program."
"It plays a vital role in honing their search and rescue skills, ensuring that when a real emergency strikes, they operate seamlessly together."
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the exercise was an important boost to local boating safety.
"Last year, Marine Rescue NSW units on the Mid North Coast [undertook] 201 rescues, with 124 of those in life-endangering situations," she said.
"This exercise will ensure that our local Marine Rescue NSW volunteers have the skills they need to keep our local waterways safera."
Participating Marine Rescue units included Camden Haven, Port Macquarie, Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Crowdy Harrington, Forster Tuncurry and Nambucca.
